Rahul Gandhi Stands with Farmers Against India-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, met with farm union leaders to discuss a nationwide protest against the India-US trade deal, which allegedly threatens farmers' livelihoods. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for compromising farmers' interests and emphasized the need for a large-scale movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi, with his role as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, engaged in a significant meeting with farm union leaders across India on Friday. The key topic was the pressing necessity to mobilize a countrywide movement opposing the India-US interim trade deal.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Gandhi remarked that the deal is a direct onslaught on farmers' livelihoods, favoring foreign agricultural imports at the expense of local producers. He described the scenario as a mismatch, with Indian farmers facing an uneven playing field against heavily subsidized foreign crops.

The delegation of farm leaders echoed these concerns, outlining the potential negative impacts on growers of various crops. This gathering emphasized the urgent need for concerted resistance to protect agricultural livelihoods, appealing for nationwide solidarity in the face of the current administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

