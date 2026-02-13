Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers

In a significant political move, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, convened a meeting with farm union leaders at the Parliament House complex on Friday. The discussion focused on the controversial India-US interim trade deal, which has sparked concerns about its potential impact on farmers' livelihoods across the nation.

During the meeting, farm leaders expressed deep reservations regarding the agreement, emphasizing the risk it poses to various agricultural sectors — including corn, soybean, cotton, and fruits. Speaking after the session, Gandhi highlighted the need for a nationwide protest, urging collective action to oppose the deal and safeguard the interests of farmers and laborers.

Critics argue that the trade deal paves the way for increased agricultural imports, potentially undermining local agriculture. Gandhi has consistently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, labeling the deal as a betrayal of farmers. Strengthened in resolve, Gandhi declared his unwavering support for farmers, asserting the need to safeguard the nation's food security.