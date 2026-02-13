Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers
Rahul Gandhi met with farm union leaders to discuss a proposed India-US trade deal. Concerns were raised about the deal threatening farmers' livelihoods. Gandhi called for a national movement to counteract the agreement, criticizing it as anti-farmer and a concession to US interests.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, convened a meeting with farm union leaders at the Parliament House complex on Friday. The discussion focused on the controversial India-US interim trade deal, which has sparked concerns about its potential impact on farmers' livelihoods across the nation.
During the meeting, farm leaders expressed deep reservations regarding the agreement, emphasizing the risk it poses to various agricultural sectors — including corn, soybean, cotton, and fruits. Speaking after the session, Gandhi highlighted the need for a nationwide protest, urging collective action to oppose the deal and safeguard the interests of farmers and laborers.
Critics argue that the trade deal paves the way for increased agricultural imports, potentially undermining local agriculture. Gandhi has consistently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, labeling the deal as a betrayal of farmers. Strengthened in resolve, Gandhi declared his unwavering support for farmers, asserting the need to safeguard the nation's food security.
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Towards Poison-Free Farming
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage
PM Modi signs files to double agriculture infrastructure fund to Rs two lakh crore.
Instances of stubble burning on constant decline due to govt efforts: Agriculture minister
India Shines as BIOFACH 2026 Country of the Year in Organic Agriculture