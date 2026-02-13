Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi met with farm union leaders to discuss a proposed India-US trade deal. Concerns were raised about the deal threatening farmers' livelihoods. Gandhi called for a national movement to counteract the agreement, criticizing it as anti-farmer and a concession to US interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, convened a meeting with farm union leaders at the Parliament House complex on Friday. The discussion focused on the controversial India-US interim trade deal, which has sparked concerns about its potential impact on farmers' livelihoods across the nation.

During the meeting, farm leaders expressed deep reservations regarding the agreement, emphasizing the risk it poses to various agricultural sectors — including corn, soybean, cotton, and fruits. Speaking after the session, Gandhi highlighted the need for a nationwide protest, urging collective action to oppose the deal and safeguard the interests of farmers and laborers.

Critics argue that the trade deal paves the way for increased agricultural imports, potentially undermining local agriculture. Gandhi has consistently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, labeling the deal as a betrayal of farmers. Strengthened in resolve, Gandhi declared his unwavering support for farmers, asserting the need to safeguard the nation's food security.

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026