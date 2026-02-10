Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Telangana: BJP Candidate's Death Sparks Political Tensions

A BJP candidate, E Mahadevappa, allegedly died by suicide in Telangana amid claims of harassment by Congress leaders. The incident has sparked a political uproar, with both parties accusing each other of exploitation and misconduct. An investigation is underway, and political protests have intensified.

Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP candidate running in the Telangana municipal elections allegedly took his own life in Narayanpet District, leading to an uproar between political parties. The BJP claims harassment by Congress pushed E Mahadevappa to the brink, but Congress is accusing the BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

The deceased, contesting for a councillor post in the Makthal municipality, was found dead early Tuesday. Although police investigations continue, the root cause remains unclear. Local law enforcement is scrutinizing all possible angles, as BJP officials rally support, promising financial aid to Mahadevappa's family.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy raised the issue in Parliament, pointing to persistent acts of harassment in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's area. Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress refutes these claims, suggesting internal BJP pressures may have contributed to Mahadevappa's death. Tensions are amplified by forthcoming urban elections, putting both parties on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

