Major Shake-up in Kyrgyzstan: Security Chief Kamchybek Tashiev Dismissed

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev, a key ally, from his roles as head of the State Committee for National Security and deputy prime minister. The decision aims to prevent societal division and follows allegations of aiding Russian sanction evasion in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:58 IST
In a political maneuver that signifies a significant shift in Kyrgyzstan's government, President Sadyr Japarov removed Kamchybek Tashiev from his top security and government posts. Tashiev, once one of the most influential figures in Kyrgyz politics, led the State Committee for National Security and served as deputy prime minister.

The president's office stated that the decision was made to prevent division within society and government agencies, rather than fueling existing tensions. These developments occur amidst claims from Western powers suggesting Kyrgyzstan's role in aiding Russia to bypass sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine.

In Tashiev's absence, Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov has been appointed as the acting chairman, pending further parliamentary approval. Meanwhile, Tashiev, recognized as a domestic figure within the Japarov administration, is reported to be receiving medical treatment in Germany.

