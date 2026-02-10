Major Shake-up in Kyrgyzstan: Security Chief Kamchybek Tashiev Dismissed

In a political maneuver that signifies a significant shift in Kyrgyzstan's government, President Sadyr Japarov removed Kamchybek Tashiev from his top security and government posts. Tashiev, once one of the most influential figures in Kyrgyz politics, led the State Committee for National Security and served as deputy prime minister.

The president's office stated that the decision was made to prevent division within society and government agencies, rather than fueling existing tensions. These developments occur amidst claims from Western powers suggesting Kyrgyzstan's role in aiding Russia to bypass sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine.

In Tashiev's absence, Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov has been appointed as the acting chairman, pending further parliamentary approval. Meanwhile, Tashiev, recognized as a domestic figure within the Japarov administration, is reported to be receiving medical treatment in Germany.