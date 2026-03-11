Political Dynamics: Telangana Speaker's Dismissal Causes Uproar
The Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker dismissed petitions to disqualify two BRS MLAs accused of defecting to Congress. This decision, involving ten total legislators, sparked backlash from the BRS and BJP, highlighting the contentious political shifts and allegations of undermining democratic principles within the state's political arena.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar rejected the disqualification petitions concerning two BRS MLAs who allegedly switched allegiances to the reigning Congress party. This ruling concludes the debate involving ten total legislators amid accusations of political defection.
The Speaker's decision to clear Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari of charges of switching parties drew criticism from the opposition BRS and BJP. They criticized the ruling for potentially undermining democratic norms, noting that Nagender even contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket, further intensifying the controversy.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao called the decision an ''assault'' on democracy, while BJP president N Ramchander Rao described it as a mockery of the Constitution. In their defense, both Nagender and Srihari maintained their actions adhered to legal norms, questioning the motives behind the petitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
