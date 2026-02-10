Left Menu

Himachal Assembly Prepares for Budget Session Amid Tightened Security Measures

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, led a review on security precautions before the upcoming budget session starting February 16. The session opens with the Governor's Address, followed by discussions on the budget amid changing financial conditions. Strict security protocols are in place, with 500 police personnel on duty.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to scrutinize security arrangements as the Assembly gears up for its budget session set to commence on February 16. The Speaker highlighted the session will begin with the customary Governor's Address, honoring constitutional provisions.

Pathania noted that the session coincides with the new financial year 2026-27 and will include discussions on the Governor's Address and budget presentation. Amid adjustments due to the Finance Commission's recommendation against the Revenue Deficit Grant, the government will navigate a novel financial landscape.

Security directives were emphasized during the meeting, with about 500 police officers to ensure utmost safety. Entry passes will be issued manually due to an ongoing transition to the National e-Vidhan Application. Electronic devices are prohibited, and violations will face strict penalties. An ambulance with a medical team will be on standby at the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

