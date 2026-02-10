U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick Under Fire Over Epstein Ties

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is currently facing mounting pressure from both political parties to resign over revelations of his past connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These calls intensified after the Justice Department unveiled emails suggesting Lutnick visited Epstein's private island, contradicting his earlier assertions of minimal interaction.

During a Senate hearing, Lutnick maintained he had limited engagement with Epstein, citing only three meetings over 14 years. He emphasized that his family was present during their controversial lunch meeting and reiterated his claim of limited correspondence, stating there were only about ten email exchanges.

Despite Lutnick's defense, documentation suggests otherwise, highlighting a 2012 lunch and an invitation to a Clinton fundraiser in 2015, raising questions about contradictions in his narrative. Lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, have challenged these discrepancies, prompting ongoing scrutiny and debate over Lutnick's future in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)