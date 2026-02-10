Rahul Gandhi Emphasizes Accountability in Congress Leadership

In a decisive address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the necessity for accountability among newly-appointed district party presidents on Tuesday, urging them to excel in their organizational duties or concede their roles to others.

The meeting, attended by approximately 200 district presidents across six states, saw Gandhi highlighting the significance of work ethics and organizational culture. His message resonated with participants: leadership positions are not permanent, and accountability is key.

Senior Congress figures, including party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Ministers from various states, were present at the gathering. The event also marked the completion of the Congress Srijan Abhiyan, an initiative to revitalize the party's organizational framework.

