Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran celebrated the 47th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday amid growing pressure from the US and internal dissent. As negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program continue, uncertainties loom about the possibility of reaching a consensus.

In a ceremony marking the revolution's anniversary, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed remorse over the recent crackdown on nationwide protests, apologizing to those affected while condemning unspecified 'Western propaganda.'

Meanwhile, tensions rise as US President Donald Trump hinted at sending another aircraft carrier to the Middle East. This move follows similar deployments aimed at pressuring Iran into agreeing to a nuclear deal. The situation casts a long shadow over Iran's commemoration events.

(With inputs from agencies.)