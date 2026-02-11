INDIA bloc govt would have told Trump 'we will protect our farmers': Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc govt would have told Trump 'we will protect our farmers': Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Politics: Language and Identity Clash at RSS Event
ICC Triumphs Over Politics: Pakistan Reverses T20 World Cup Boycott Against India
Starmer's Vision: Politics as a Force for Good Amid Aide Resignations
India-US BTA: A Boost for Indian Farmers and Exports
Indian Farmers Secure New Global Paths: A Diplomatic Breakthrough with the US