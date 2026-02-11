Tensions Escalate in North Chennai: Voter Intimidation Claims Amid Violent Clash

A violent clash erupted in North Chennai's Harbour constituency between DMK supporters and Vijay-led TVK volunteers, leaving several injured, according to police reports. The altercation took place in the Parrys area following accusations involving voter intimidation and illegal data collection.

Eyewitnesses and police sources reported that tensions rose when TVK volunteers, conducting purported fieldwork, demanded sensitive information from residents, including Aadhaar and ration card details. Locals alleged these actions were attempts to pressure them into voting for Vijay, raising serious concerns over personal safety.

The altercation swiftly turned physical, with several women reportedly assaulted and hospitalized. TVK members, also injured in the fracas, denied the intimidation claims and accused DMK supporters of inciting the violence to hinder their outreach efforts. Authorities have since heightened security in the affected areas.

