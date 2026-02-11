Political Storm Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir of Former Army Chief

A fierce political dispute has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over allegations concerning an unpublished memoir by former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The BJP accused Gandhi of engaging in "cheap politics" by dragging a decorated military officer into a national issue after Gandhi claimed, in Parliament, that the memoir was published, backing his statement with a social media post allegedly from Naravane.

Both General Naravane and Penguin Publishers have denied these claims, emphasizing that the content remains unpublished. Penguin Random House India issued a statement clarifying its pre-order listings policy, countering Gandhi's allegations of publication and sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)