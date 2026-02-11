Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir of Former Army Chief

A political clash has unfolded between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over claims about the publication status of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir. Penguin Publishers and the General have both clarified that the memoir remains unpublished, countering Gandhi's assertions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:59 IST
Political Storm Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir of Former Army Chief
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce political dispute has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over allegations concerning an unpublished memoir by former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The BJP accused Gandhi of engaging in "cheap politics" by dragging a decorated military officer into a national issue after Gandhi claimed, in Parliament, that the memoir was published, backing his statement with a social media post allegedly from Naravane.

Both General Naravane and Penguin Publishers have denied these claims, emphasizing that the content remains unpublished. Penguin Random House India issued a statement clarifying its pre-order listings policy, countering Gandhi's allegations of publication and sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UEFA and Real Madrid Settle Super League Dispute

UEFA and Real Madrid Settle Super League Dispute

 Global
2
Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections

Political Feuds Rock Chandrapur Civic Elections

 India
3
AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit

AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit

 India
4
Supreme Court Overhauls Senior Advocate Designation Process

Supreme Court Overhauls Senior Advocate Designation Process

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026