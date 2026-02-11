Left Menu

Sharmila Pimpalolkar Assumes Role as Thane's New Mayor

Sharmila Pimpalolkar has officially assumed her role as the new Mayor of Thane in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena's unopposed victory ensures a coalition with the BJP, marking the end of a four-year administrative rule and the return of elected representation.

On Wednesday, Sharmila Pimpalolkar formally took charge as the new Mayor of Thane, marking a significant development in the region's political landscape. Her assumption of office occurred in the presence of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, eight days after she was elected unopposed.

Being a Shiv Sena corporator, Pimpalolkar's election to the largely ceremonial role came on February 3, during a special general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The event is seen as a renewed manifestation of Shiv Sena's political influence, supported by its ally BJP.

The transition marks the end of the administrative rule imposed for nearly four years when the municipal body's previous term concluded in March 2022. The Shiv Sena, in alliance with the BJP, secured a majority in the municipal polls and has now resumed governance over the corporation, which comprises 131 members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

