Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of making objectionable remarks against state minister Harbhajan Singh. The allegations have been formally disputed by Bajwa's legal representative, Arvind Kumar Sachdeva.

Bajwa's statements are currently under examination by the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission. The commission, spearheaded by Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi, has sought clarification from Bajwa, who was represented by counsel. A session is scheduled for February 26 to deliberate on the case further, with Bajwa's legal team requesting additional time for submissions.

The remarks have stirred political tensions, with the ruling AAP criticizing Bajwa for purportedly maligning Singh, whose background includes working as a band player. Singh has responded strongly, calling out the denigration of honest, hard-working livelihoods.

