Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa is under scrutiny for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh. Bajwa, through his counsel, has denied the accusations. The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission is reviewing the matter with a hearing set for February 26. Bajwa faces criticism from the ruling AAP party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:48 IST
Controversy Brews Over Bajwa's Alleged Remarks Against Minister
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of making objectionable remarks against state minister Harbhajan Singh. The allegations have been formally disputed by Bajwa's legal representative, Arvind Kumar Sachdeva.

Bajwa's statements are currently under examination by the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission. The commission, spearheaded by Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi, has sought clarification from Bajwa, who was represented by counsel. A session is scheduled for February 26 to deliberate on the case further, with Bajwa's legal team requesting additional time for submissions.

The remarks have stirred political tensions, with the ruling AAP criticizing Bajwa for purportedly maligning Singh, whose background includes working as a band player. Singh has responded strongly, calling out the denigration of honest, hard-working livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

 Global
2
US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spending growth

US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spen...

 United States
3
Death toll rises to 31 after Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and crushes houses

Death toll rises to 31 after Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and cru...

 Madagascar
4
UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammad...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026