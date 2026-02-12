Politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse, survey finds

Left Menu

Politicians worldwide are facing a surge in violence, threats and harassment, a survey published on Wednesday by the global Inter-Parliamentary ‌Union found, warning that the trend, fueled by new technologies, could have major repercussions for democracy.

Politicians worldwide are facing a surge in violence, threats and harassment, a survey published on Wednesday by the global Inter-Parliamentary ‌Union found, warning that the trend, fueled by new technologies, could have major repercussions for democracy. The IPU survey, mostly conducted in 2025, was based on questions submitted to lawmakers in more than 80 countries, ‌with detailed questionnaires to 519 elected officials in five - Argentina, Benin, Italy, Malaysia and the Netherlands - to ‌provide a representative global picture.

The IPU, which groups 183 national parliaments, said 71% of all respondents reported experiencing violence from the public, particularly online. Women were more often the targets - disproportionately so when it came to sexualized forms of abuse. "Lawmakers ⁠and parliamentarians ​around the world are ⁠facing a surge in intimidation," IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong told a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York. "If ⁠the phenomenon ... is allowed to go uncontrolled, this will have major repercussions for democracy worldwide." Chungong, a Cameroonian, said ​the situation in the United States was "very acute" and highlighted attacks against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, ⁠the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The United States has also seen assassination attempts ⁠against now-President ​Donald Trump, including a shot that hit his ear during his 2024 campaign for reelection.

Chungong said many lawmakers reported being more careful about what they say or write in the face ⁠of online abuse, given concerns for their personal safety. The abuse had affected the willingness of some ⁠to engage publicly. "Over time, intimidation ⁠risks narrowing representation," Chungong said.

He said attacks on politicians were being fueled by new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and much online abuse and incitement was done ‌anonymously and ‌could involve state actors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

