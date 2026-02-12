Left Menu

NATO should be more based on partnership instead of dependency, Pentagon policy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:55 IST
NATO should be more based on partnership instead of dependency, Pentagon policy chief says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Increased ​military spending by ​Europe countries ‌and Canada ​will make NATO allies more equal partners ‌within the alliance, U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby said on ‌Thursday.

"In 2025 we saw a ‌genuine commitment to have Europe lead the conventional defence of NATO," the Pentagon's policy ⁠chief ​said before ⁠a meeting with defence ministers from NATO ⁠countries in Brussels.

"Now it's time to ​march out together, to be pragmatic, ⁠we have a really strong basis for ⁠working ​together in partnership, for a NATO based on partnership rather ⁠than dependency. Really a return to what NATO ⁠originally ⁠was intended for," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top leaders, interim chief Yunus cast ballots in Bangladesh's crucial polls

Top leaders, interim chief Yunus cast ballots in Bangladesh's crucial polls

 Bangladesh
2
Delhi HC seeks reply on Rajpal Yadav's bail plea, next hearing on Monday

Delhi HC seeks reply on Rajpal Yadav's bail plea, next hearing on Monday

 India
3
Smartworks rents 1.82 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to set up co-working centre

Smartworks rents 1.82 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to set up co-working...

 India
4
Cricket Namibia president Rudie van Vuuren lauds ICC Chairman Jay Shah for strengthening associate nations

Cricket Namibia president Rudie van Vuuren lauds ICC Chairman Jay Shah for s...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026