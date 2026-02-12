NATO should be more based on partnership instead of dependency, Pentagon policy chief says

Increased ​military spending by ​Europe countries ‌and Canada ​will make NATO allies more equal partners ‌within the alliance, U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby said on ‌Thursday.

"In 2025 we saw a ‌genuine commitment to have Europe lead the conventional defence of NATO," the Pentagon's policy ⁠chief ​said before ⁠a meeting with defence ministers from NATO ⁠countries in Brussels.

"Now it's time to ​march out together, to be pragmatic, ⁠we have a really strong basis for ⁠working ​together in partnership, for a NATO based on partnership rather ⁠than dependency. Really a return to what NATO ⁠originally ⁠was intended for," he said.

