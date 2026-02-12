Left Menu

Rabri Devi urges Nitish to break silence on 'increasing crimes against women' in Bihar

Speaking to reporters here, Rabri Devi said, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should break his silence on the increasing number of incidents of crimes against women. Women are being raped and murdered on a daily basis in the state. She alleged that the government has gone deaf to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

12-02-2026
RJD leader Rabri Devi on Thursday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ''break his silence on the increasing number of incidents of crimes against women'' in Bihar. She was speaking during a protest staged by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council during the Budget session. Speaking to reporters here, Rabri Devi said, ''Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should break his silence on the increasing number of incidents of crimes against women. Women are being raped and murdered on a daily basis in the state.'' She alleged that the government has ''gone deaf'' to the ''deteriorating law and order'' situation in the state.

