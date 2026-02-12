Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Barbados PM Mia Mottley wins third election with a clean sweep

Her party has vowed ⁠to ​continue to focus on the economy, cost-of-living and the Caribbean nation's place on the international stage. The opposition has criticized issues ⁠of security and infrastructure, with Thorne saying policy should be focused ⁠on Barbadians' domestic ⁠priorities. Barbados is the Caribbean's easternmost country, home to around 283,000 people and a little over half ‌the ‌size of Singapore.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Barbados PM Mia Mottley wins third election with a clean sweep

Barbados Prime Minister ​Mia Mottley won her third ‌election ​victory, with her Barbados Labour Party sweeping all seats of the island nation's House ‌of Assembly, state TV CBC Barbados said early Thursday.

Mottley's BLP won all 30 seats available, unseating opposition leader Ralph Thorne, after the ‌prime minister built one of the strongest global profiles of ‌any Caribbean leader, and was supported by voters across the country. "Our mission first and foremost is to stop poor people from being poor and ⁠to ​remove injustice wherever ⁠it exists to create opportunities for people," Mottley said in a victory ⁠speech on election night.

The 60-year-old prime minister also promised to take care ​of Barbados' democracy, which last year celebrated 75 years since people ⁠earned the right to vote without owning property. Her party has vowed ⁠to ​continue to focus on the economy, cost-of-living and the Caribbean nation's place on the international stage.

The opposition has criticized issues ⁠of security and infrastructure, with Thorne saying policy should be focused ⁠on Barbadians' domestic ⁠priorities. Barbados is the Caribbean's easternmost country, home to around 283,000 people and a little over half ‌the ‌size of Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

 Global
2
Shorter all-oral treatment plans for drug-resistant TB cheaper, more effective: ICMR study

Shorter all-oral treatment plans for drug-resistant TB cheaper, more effecti...

 India
3
J-K govt proposes procurement of 200 e-buses under PM e-drive scheme: Minister

J-K govt proposes procurement of 200 e-buses under PM e-drive scheme: Minist...

 India
4
Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my party: Punjab AAP MLA

Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my pa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026