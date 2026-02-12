Barbados Prime Minister ​Mia Mottley won her third ‌election ​victory, with her Barbados Labour Party sweeping all seats of the island nation's House ‌of Assembly, state TV CBC Barbados said early Thursday.

Mottley's BLP won all 30 seats available, unseating opposition leader Ralph Thorne, after the ‌prime minister built one of the strongest global profiles of ‌any Caribbean leader, and was supported by voters across the country. "Our mission first and foremost is to stop poor people from being poor and ⁠to ​remove injustice wherever ⁠it exists to create opportunities for people," Mottley said in a victory ⁠speech on election night.

The 60-year-old prime minister also promised to take care ​of Barbados' democracy, which last year celebrated 75 years since people ⁠earned the right to vote without owning property. Her party has vowed ⁠to ​continue to focus on the economy, cost-of-living and the Caribbean nation's place on the international stage.

The opposition has criticized issues ⁠of security and infrastructure, with Thorne saying policy should be focused ⁠on Barbadians' domestic ⁠priorities. Barbados is the Caribbean's easternmost country, home to around 283,000 people and a little over half ‌the ‌size of Singapore.

