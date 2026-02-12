Barbados' prime minister clinches third term in office after clean sweep at polls

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has clinched a third consecutive term in office after her party secured all 30 seats of Parliament in this week's general election, according to an announcement Thursday by state-owned media. Mottley was challenged by Ralph Thorne of the main opposition Democratic Labour Party during Wednesday's election. CBC News Barbados noted that Mottley's Barbados Labour Party was the only one to secure any seats in Parliament, the third time it has done so. ''We did not come simply to hold office. We have come to make Barbados better, and to make your lives better,'' Mottley said in an overnight victory speech. She promised to make progress as promised in sectors including healthcare, public safety and transportation. ''We do not turn our eyes away from the concerns of our constituents,'' Mottley said to a cheering crowd. Mottley is known for spearheading a plan on climate disaster financing that would make more funds available from international lenders to developing nations. Under Mottley, Barbados also cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II in November 2021 and ceased to be a constitutional monarchy. Mottley said she expects that her Cabinet would be sworn in on Monday and that Parliament would reopen by the end of next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)