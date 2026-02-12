CM Rangasamy reiterates demand for Puducherry statehood in Assembly

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday reiterated the demand for statehood to Puducherry, which has been a Union Territory since the merger of the former French establishments with the Indian Union in 1962. He was replying to the views expressed by the opposition DMK members R Siva and A M H Nazeem that the demand for statehood should be pressed without let-up. The CM said, ''Want of powers for the elected government in the present constitutional status of Puducherry by remaining a Union Territory has been a major blockade for the elected ministry to take decisions fast and to implement the programmes.'' Rangasamy further said his party would fall in line provided there is a collective consensus among all the legislators and political parties on the statehood issue. According to him, the Union Territory had witnessed greater development in the last five years despite several struggles and difficulties that arose because of want of powers to the elected ministry. ''As today's assembly session was the last one for the five-year-long House, I really feel fully satisfied with meeting the aspirations and expectations of the people with the cooperation of all sections,'' the Chief Minister added. Rangasamy highlighted that the Centre has allocated Rs 200 crores for Puducherry to develop rural roads and noted that his government has also hiked monthly pensions under various categories by Rs 500. Chief Minister said his government was implementing welfare schemes without showing any discrimination between constituencies held by the ruling AINRC-BJP legislators and the opposition. ''My concern is that the whole Union Territory should emerge as a fully developed segment and I have never shown any discrimination in implementing the schemes,'' he said. Earlier, leader of the opposition in the assembly, R Siva and his party colleague A M H Nazeem affirmed their full support for the demand for statehood. ''To achieve the goal of statehood, if any decision is taken, including boycotting the forthcoming Assembly poll here, we will support it, as statehood is more important in the larger interest of the welfare of the people,'' they said. During the session, Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy sought to raise a grievance against Speaker R Selvam. He also rushed to the well of the House and started speaking vociferously. The Speaker directed the watch and ward to evict Nehru from the House and the member was seen executing the Speaker's order. The Speaker R Selvam, who adjourned the House sine die after the CM's reply to the members' views on statehood and other issues, thanked all the members for their cooperation in conducting the proceedings during the last five years. Puducherry would go to the polls shortly to elect the new assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)