BJP MPs welcome Budget, slam Opposition over disruptions

BJP MPs on Thursday slammed the opposition parties for disrupting the ongoing Budget session, while Opposition members alleged that the Budget did not promise anything for the common people. Participating in the debate on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Kesridevsinh Jhala said the Budget will pave the way for a developed India by 2047, and lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Budget for the 9th time. ''At a time when major economies in the world are facing trouble, India is rising.... It is one of the fastest-growing economies,'' Jhala said. He also said that 25 crore people were pulled out of poverty by the NDA government with its pro-poor policies. Slamming the Opposition over its criticism of the government, Jhala said, ''At a time when India is moving towards 'Viksit Bharat', from fragile five, we are the fourth largest economy... But how has the opposition presented itself in the whole session... we can see there is a system of representative disruptions''. ''They even reached the Prime Minister's chair,'' he said. Prime Minister Modi was present in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour on Thursday. Madan Rathore of the BJP also targeted the Opposition parties and said, ''Opposition for the sake of opposition is not right''. Amar Pal Maurya of the BJP said the Budget implements party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay's vision of 'antyodaya', and will help the poor. ''If Opposition leaders can't see it, it's because their vision is clouded.... They also talked about poverty, but did not do anything,'' he said. He also accused the opposition parties of insulting President Droupadi Murmu by protesting during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament. Meanwhile, P Sandosh Kumar of the CPI slammed the Budget for not having anything for the common people and Kerala. ''There is nothing to celebrate for the common man...'' Kumar said. ''Kerala is once again brutally neglected. We gave a detailed memorandum, but nothing was accepted... are we not a part of this country?'' he said. ''We don't want any generosity. When you collect Rs 100 from Kerala, give us back at least Rs 50, right now we are getting only 25 per cent,'' he said. Kumar also accused the Centre of not providing any funds for the landslide-hit Wayanad. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, meanwhile, raised concerns over senior citizens being overlooked in the Budget. ''Senior citizens above 60 were hoping there would be something for them, but there was nothing for them,'' she said. She said taxes on elder care facilities and items continue to be high, making it unaffordable for the middle class, and also questioned levying taxes on items like adult diapers and wheelchairs. PTI AO BAL BAL

