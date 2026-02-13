Left Menu

UPDATE 2-US judge blocks Pentagon's effort to punish Senator Mark Kelly

The Republican president, in a social media post, called the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH." Hegseth issued a censure letter on January 5, ⁠asserting that Kelly had "clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline" in violation of military rules that apply to both active and retired personnel.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:21 IST
UPDATE 2-US judge blocks Pentagon's effort to punish Senator Mark Kelly

A U.S. judge blocked the Pentagon on Thursday from reducing Senator Mark Kelly's retired military rank and pension pay because he urged troops to reject unlawful orders. The preliminary ruling by U.S. District Judge ‌Richard Leon in Washington is the latest setback in court for President Donald Trump's historic campaign of vengeance against his perceived political enemies, which has drawn pushback from judges across the ideological spectrum. Kelly, a retired Navy captain and former astronaut who represents Arizona in the U.S. Senate, was one of ‌six congressional Democrats who appeared in a November video that reminded service members of their duty to reject unlawful orders. In the clip, Kelly ‌stated: "Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders."

Leon, appointed by then-U.S. President George W. Bush in 2002, in his ruling said "the speech at issue here is unquestionably protected speech," describing the move to punish Kelly as a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Kelly brought a lawsuit against the Trump administration to halt the censure.

"There is nothing 'routine' ⁠about defendants' ​actions here: punishing a sitting U.S. Senator ⁠for his views on military policy," Leon wrote. "It is a particularly valuable asset for our country to have retired veterans contributing to public discussion on military matters and policy." Kelly ⁠applauded the ruling, saying in a statement that "a federal court made clear that (U.S. Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth violated the constitution when he tried to punish ​me for something I said."

A White House spokesperson said the court's ruling would not be the final say on the matter and ⁠that "Hegseth rightfully directed a review to determine future actions as a result of these dangerous comments by Senator Kelly". The Pentagon declined to comment.

Kelly made his remarks in November as more ⁠Democrats ​were criticizing Trump's decisions to deploy the National Guard in U.S. cities and authorize lethal strikes on boats suspected of smuggling drugs from Latin America. The Republican president, in a social media post, called the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH."

Hegseth issued a censure letter on January 5, ⁠asserting that Kelly had "clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline" in violation of military rules that apply to both active and retired personnel. Trump ⁠administration lawyers had urged the ⁠judge to dismiss Kelly's lawsuit, calling it a "quintessential matter of military discipline not within the Judiciary's purview" in a recent court filing.

The Trump administration also called the lawsuit premature, saying Kelly has not yet been formally censured ‌and should have responded ‌to Hegseth's allegations through administrative channels. (Reporting By Jan Wolfe and Mike Scarcella; Editing ​by Bill Berkrot and Nia Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-Money Valuation

BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-...

 Global
2
US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

 United States
3
Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itself

Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itse...

 Germany
4
Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, says UNICEF

Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, sa...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026