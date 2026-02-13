"Everyone will have to follow law passed by Indian govt": OP Rajbhar slams Arshad Madani for opposing Centre's directive on Vande Mataram

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister OP Rajbhar on Friday criticised Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind president Arshad Madani for his opposition to the Centre's directive on Vande Mataram, urging him to focus on guiding his community toward better education and political participation, instead of accepting "slavery". He said that "these people" should stop focusing on defeating the BJP, and that everyone will have to follow the law passed by the Indian government on Vande Mataram.

"Arshad Madani should tell his community to strive for better education, healthcare, employment, and participation in the political process, and not to accept slavery. These people raise their voice...it started with Abdullah Bukhari (who used to give fatwa)...suggesting that vote for Congress and defeat BJP. They should stop doing this. Everyone will have to follow the law passed by the Indian government in relation to Vande Mataram," Rajbhar told ANI. His remarks came after Madani, on Thursday, criticised the Centre's directive to play all six stanzas of Vande Mataram before the national anthem at official events, calling it a "blatant attack on freedom of religion". He said it violates the constitutional rights of minorities.

In a post on X, Madani wrote, "The Central Government's unilateral and coercive decision to make 'Vande Mataram' the national song and to mandate all its stanzas in all government programmes, schools, colleges, and functions is not only a blatant attack on the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution of India but also a systematic attempt to curtail the constitutional rights of minorities. Muslims do not prevent anyone from singing or playing 'Vande Mataram'; however, some verses of the song are based on beliefs that portray the homeland as a deity, which contradict the fundamental belief of monotheistic religions. Since a Muslim worships only one Allah, forcing him to sing this song is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and several judgments of the Supreme Court." He also said the decision undermines religious freedom, democratic values, and the Constitution, and reflects politics rather than true patriotism.

"Making this song mandatory and attempting to impose it on citizens is not an expression of patriotism; rather, it reflects electoral politics, a sectarian agenda, and a deliberate effort to divert public attention from fundamental issues. The true measure of love for one's country lies not in slogans but in character and sacrifice. The shining examples of which can be seen prominently in the historic struggle of Muslims and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Such decisions weaken the country's peace, unity, and democratic values and undermine the spirit of the Constitution," the post further read. "It must be remembered that Muslims worship only one God; they may endure everything, but they cannot accept associating partners with Him. Therefore, making "Vande Mataram" compulsory is a clear assault on the Constitution, religious freedom, and democratic principles," the post read.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released detailed guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram, stating that when both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed at an event, all six stanzas of the official version of Vande Mataram must be presented first. (ANI)

