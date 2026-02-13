UPDATE 2-BNP sweeps Bangladesh election, Tarique Rahman set to become PM

Bangladesh's opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a landslide

parliamentary election on Friday , returning to ‌power ​after nearly two decades and positioning party leader Tarique Rahman to become prime minister as the country emerges from months

of unrest and economic disruption .

Rahman, the son of former premier Khaleda Zia who returned to Dhaka in December after nearly two decades abroad, faces immediate challenges in restoring political stability, reviving investor confidence and rebuilding key industries - including the garment sector - after prolonged turmoil that followed the collapse of former ‌Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government last year.

The latest counts in a vote viewed as the South Asian nation's first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, local TV channels said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation. The Election Commission put the BNP at 181 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami at 61 and others at 7, with full official results expected in the next few hours.

Results in several seats are still ‌being processed and the full result is expected within hours, the commission said, though the gazette notification will take a few more days, which could delay the swearing-in of the new government. Under the constitution, the new government cannot be sworn in unless the ‌gazette notification reporting the results is released.

The BNP thanked its supporters soon after election trends became clear and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people. "Despite winning ... by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised," the party said in a statement.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), led by youth activists who played a key role in toppling Hasina, won just five of the 30 seats that it contested. The NCP was part of the Jamaat-led alliance. A clear outcome had been viewed as key for stability in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million after months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest disrupted everyday life and industries including garment manufacturing. ⁠Bangladesh is the ​No. 2 exporter of garments in the world. "A strong majority gives the ⁠BNP the parliamentary strength to pass reforms efficiently and avoid legislative paralysis. That alone can create short-term political stability," said Selim Raihan, an economics professor at the University of Dhaka.

In its manifesto, the BNP promised to prioritise job creation, protect low-income and marginal households and ensure fair prices to farmers. "If the factories run regularly and ⁠we get our wages on time, that's what matters to us. I just want the BNP government to bring back stability so more orders come to Bangladesh and we can survive," Josna Begum, 28, a garment worker and mother of two, told Reuters. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ​and the U.S. ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent T. Christensen, were among the first to congratulate Rahman on his party's victory.

BNP SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE OVERNIGHT The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami conceded defeat late on Thursday night once trends became clear, but said in a statement on ⁠Friday that it was "not satisfied" with the process and asked its followers to remain patient.

The party won its highest-ever tally of 70 seats in Parliament, contesting for the first time since it was banned in 2013 after its registration was cancelled. A court in Bangladesh said the party's constitution went against secularism. The ban was lifted after Hasina's ⁠ouster. Now ​in exile in New Delhi, Hasina long dominated Bangladesh politics along with Rahman's mother, while his father was a leading independence figure who ruled from 1977 until 1981 before he was assassinated. The BNP win with more than 200 seats is one of its biggest, surpassing its 2001 victory with 193, although Hasina's Awami League, which ruled for 15 years and was barred from contesting this time, secured a bigger tally of 230 in 2008. But elections of other years were boycotted by one of the main parties or were contentious.

Overnight, ⁠throngs of supporters cheered and shouted slogans at the BNP headquarters in Dhaka as the scale of the party's landslide became clear. Turnout exceeded the 42% of the last election in 2024, with media reports saying nearly 60% of registered voters participated in the election ⁠on Thursday. More than 2,000 candidates, many independents among them, were on the ⁠ballot, which featured a record number of at least 50 parties. Voting in one constituency was postponed after a candidate died. Broadcaster Jamuna TV said more than 2 million voters chose "Yes" while more than 850,000 said "No" in a referendum on constitutional reforms held alongside the election, but there was no official word on the outcome.

The changes include two-term limits for prime ministers and stronger judicial independence and women's ‌representation while providing for neutral interim governments during ‌election periods and setting up a second house of the 300-seat parliament.

