Thousands of supporters of Nepal's former king ​rallied in Kathmandu on Friday to ​greet its last monarch Gyanendra on his ‌return ​from holiday, ahead of the first election since anti-graft unrest by Gen Z young people.

A special assembly dominated by former Maoist rebels abolished Nepal's ‌monarchy in 2008 and turned the Hindu-majority, Himalayan mountain nation into a secular republic. Gyanendra, 78, the last king, has since been living in his private home in Kathmandu as a commoner. Meanwhile, Nepal has had 14 changes ‌of government in the past 18 years and the instability has spooked investors and retarded growth.

On ‌Friday, pro-monarchy demonstrators shouting "King, come and save the country" offered bouquets of flowers and waved the national flag as Gyanendra arrived by car at his home from the airport after three months' holiday in Nepal's east. "We must restore the monarchy because ⁠the ​king can be a caring ⁠guardian of all Nepali people, something many corrupt political leaders have failed to do," said Sanatan Prasad Regmi, 55, a Gyanendra ⁠supporter. "We have no use for a republic."

Many Nepalis have voiced frustration with republican government, accusing it of failing to ​deliver its promises of economic development and increased job creation. Seventy-seven people were killed in anti-corruption ⁠unrest led by Gen Z youths in September and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was forced to resign.

A fresh election is set ⁠for ​March 5 for a new parliament, and a group of royalists who favour the restoration of a constitutional monarchy is among 65 parties running for the 275 seats in the assembly. Two popular leaders - ⁠a rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor and a former TV host-turned-politician - have joined forces to challenge the older parties which have ⁠dominated the Himalayan nation's ⁠politics for over three decades.

The election commission says nearly 19 million of Nepal's 30 million people are eligible to vote in the elections. Nearly one million ‌voters – mostly youths – ‌were added after the protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)