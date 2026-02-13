Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Former TDB president P S Prasanth has denied allegations of financial irregularities surrounding last year's Global Ayyappa Sangamam event. Prasanth clarified that the event's Rs 3 crore expenses were fully covered by sponsorship deals.

The Kerala High Court recently flagged several inconsistencies in the event's audit report, pointing to issues like contracts awarded without tenders and discrepancies in the Bill of Quantity and Joint Measurement Sheets.

Opposition leaders have criticized the Devaswom Minister and TDB for purported irregularities. The minister stated that financial responsibilities rest solely with the TDB, and all claims will be thoroughly examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)