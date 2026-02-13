Left Menu

Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy

Former TDB president P S Prasanth denied allegations of financial misconduct related to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. He asserted that all expenses were covered through sponsorship without tapping TDB's funds. The Kerala High Court noted discrepancies in the event's expenditure, highlighting issues without a bidding process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:12 IST
Financial Clarity Sought in Global Ayyappa Sangamam's Spending Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former TDB president P S Prasanth has denied allegations of financial irregularities surrounding last year's Global Ayyappa Sangamam event. Prasanth clarified that the event's Rs 3 crore expenses were fully covered by sponsorship deals.

The Kerala High Court recently flagged several inconsistencies in the event's audit report, pointing to issues like contracts awarded without tenders and discrepancies in the Bill of Quantity and Joint Measurement Sheets.

Opposition leaders have criticized the Devaswom Minister and TDB for purported irregularities. The minister stated that financial responsibilities rest solely with the TDB, and all claims will be thoroughly examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

 India
2
Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

 India
3
Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026