DGCA Initiates Safety Audit After Tragic Baramati Jet Crash

Following the fatal Learjet 45 crash involving Maharashtra's Deputy CM, DGCA orders a comprehensive safety audit of non-scheduled operators. The investigation into the tragic incident continues, with black box data eagerly awaited for insights into the crash, which has prompted calls for improved aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:11 IST
Visual of the accident site in Baramati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated a specialized safety audit of non-scheduled operators in reaction to the recent Learjet 45 crash at Baramati on January 28, 2026. The incident, involving M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd's aircraft, claimed several lives, prompting a phased safety evaluation starting February 4, 2026.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and DGCA are quickly advancing their investigation of the accident, which resulted in the deaths of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his security officer, and the aircraft's crew. The black box has been recovered, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, has stated that its data will be analyzed promptly.

Minister Mohol confirmed to the press that trained teams from AAIB and DGCA visited the crash site immediately, following standard procedures under AAIB Rules, 2025. This detailed scrutiny aims to reveal factors contributing to the crash amid challenging visibility conditions. Authorities caution against drawing conclusions while investigations are in progress.

