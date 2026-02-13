Barbados Election 2026: A Resounding BLP Victory Amid Electoral Register Concerns
The CARICOM election observation mission reported minor issues with the electoral register in Barbados, but these did not affect the 2026 election results. The BLP, led by Mia Mottley, secured all 30 seats. Opposition leader Ralph Thorne was unable to vote, as he wasn't listed in his district.
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) election observation mission has determined that concerns regarding the electoral register in Barbados did not significantly impact the results of this week's general election. Despite minor issues, the mission concluded that the results accurately reflected the will of the Barbadian people.
In a decisive victory, Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Barbados Labour Party (BLP) claimed all 30 seats available in the election, continuing Mottley's successful political streak. The BLP's win marks the third consecutive electoral triumph for the party under her leadership.
However, the election was not without controversy. Opposition leader Ralph Thorne revealed on state television that he was unable to vote due to his absence from the electoral list in his competing district, highlighting ongoing challenges in the electoral process despite efforts to resolve them.
