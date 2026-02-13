A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders
Jammu and Kashmir mourns the loss of two distinguished leaders, Qamar Ali Akhoon and Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah, with heartfelt tributes from notable figures and a moment of silence in the assembly. Both served with dedication, significantly impacting their regions and the people they represented.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir is in mourning following the deaths of two distinguished political figures, Qamar Ali Akhoon and Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah. Both served as influential ministers and were known for their dedication to their constituents.
The assembly marked their passing with heartfelt tributes, with various leaders including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah expressing sorrow. Akhoon, a former Minister of State who played a significant role in Ladakh's development, passed away at 68, while Shah, known for his work as a forest minister, died aged 76.
A moment of silence was observed in the assembly, highlighting the significant impact both leaders had on their regions. Their contributions to public welfare were widely recognized and praised by colleagues and constituents alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
