Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret, Calls for Order in Assembly Chaos

Amid chaos and disruptions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed regret over his remarks during a heated session. The BJP members had staged a sit-in and walked out, demanding an apology for what they termed 'unparliamentary remarks' made by the chief minister.

Abdullah's statement in the assembly was an effort to restore order, emphasizing that his words were aimed at the members and not their families, contrasting with his own family's involvement in the issue by a BJP leader. Despite his offer to withdraw the remarks, the BJP stood firm in their demand for an official apology.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and other leaders, including Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, called for calm, suggesting a review of language used from all sides and urging continued cooperation for legislative proceedings. Yet, the BJP persisted, walking out once more, leaving the assembly in disarray.

(With inputs from agencies.)