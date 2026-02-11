Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret, Calls for Order in Assembly Chaos
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed regret for his remarks during assembly proceedings. His statement aimed to restore order amid disruptions by BJP lawmakers demanding an apology. Abdullah clarified his comments weren't personal while urging for resumed legislative operations, despite BJP's continued demand for an apology.
- Country:
- India
Amid chaos and disruptions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed regret over his remarks during a heated session. The BJP members had staged a sit-in and walked out, demanding an apology for what they termed 'unparliamentary remarks' made by the chief minister.
Abdullah's statement in the assembly was an effort to restore order, emphasizing that his words were aimed at the members and not their families, contrasting with his own family's involvement in the issue by a BJP leader. Despite his offer to withdraw the remarks, the BJP stood firm in their demand for an official apology.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and other leaders, including Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, called for calm, suggesting a review of language used from all sides and urging continued cooperation for legislative proceedings. Yet, the BJP persisted, walking out once more, leaving the assembly in disarray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Political Tensions: Abdullah's Remarks Stir Assembly Uproar
Controversy in Punjab: Governor's Anti-Drug Yatra Sparks Political Tensions
Lok Sabha Reignites: Union Budget Debate Begins Amid Political Tensions
Tragic Turn in Telangana: BJP Candidate's Death Sparks Political Tensions
Ganguly Welcomes India-Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions