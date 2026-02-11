Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Defends Pro-Growth Budget Amid India-US Trade Deal Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concerns over a new India-US trade deal potentially harming local dry fruit economies. Meanwhile, he defended the state’s pro-growth Budget, emphasizing its focus on rural development. Abdullah explained capital expenditure increases and celebrated positive responses from the Assembly and public.

Omar Abdullah Defends Pro-Growth Budget Amid India-US Trade Deal Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, voiced significant concerns regarding the interim trade deal between India and the US, stressing its potential negative impact on the region's dry fruit and horticulture industry. A primary worry is the duty-free importation of walnuts and almonds that originate from Jammu and Kashmir, potentially harming local farmers.

In defending his administration's Budget, Abdullah argued it remains firmly focused on growth. He pointed out that, contrary to opposition claims, capital expenditure stands at 36 percent, dispelling rumors of diminishing financial spending. Revenue expenditure variances, he clarified, stem from last year's costly loan settlements.

Emphasizing the rural development priority in the Budget, Abdullah noted initiatives in agriculture and dairy have been well-received. The legislative debate highlighted the pro-people strategy and Abdullah's commitment to maintaining economic stability. This Budget, he asserts, paves a roadmap for addressing the region's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

