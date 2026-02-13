Election Commission's New Directive: Preservation and Accountability
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has mandated preserving records related to the SIR of electoral rolls for five years. He warned of strict action against those responsible for errors. Emphasizing accountability, Kumar cautioned officials against uploading unauthorized documents, with disciplinary measures highlighted for future lapses.
In a decisive move, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed that all records related to the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be meticulously preserved for five years, emphasizing the importance of accountability among election officials.
During a virtual meeting with district magistrates (DMs), electoral registration officers (EROs), and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) of Bengal, Kumar admonished any errors or deliberate lapses, warning of disciplinary actions even years after the occurrence.
He drew attention to unauthorized uploads of documents and stressed that only those approved by the Election Commission and the Supreme Court should be verified, with stringent deadlines imposed for compliance. Meanwhile, criticism surfaced from the Trinamool Congress, arguing that the Commission's approach was overly authoritarian.
(With inputs from agencies.)
