CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating body, action taken

The Central Information Commission has rapped the SAI for failing to disclose information on complaints and action taken against the Roller Skating Federation of India, holding that the information cannot be said to be available with the skating federation alone. The Commission was referring to the transfer by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) of the queries regarding action taken by the SAI against the skating body to the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) itself. The SAI could not shift responsibility to the federation for matters squarely falling within its own official records, the Central Information Commission (CIC) noted. In a recent order, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh examined an RTI application in which the applicant had sought details of action taken by the SAI on complaints submitted against the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI), documents or reports relating to such action, and abstracts or summaries of complaints received by SAI over several financial years. In its reply, SAI stated that queries relating to action taken on complaints did not pertain to its concerned division and transferred those questions to RSFI. The Commission found this approach untenable, observing that information on action taken by SAI against the skating sports federation ''cannot be said to be available with the Roller Skating Federation of India'' alone. ''Such information pertains to the official records of the Sports Authority of India,'' the order said, adding that statistical details on complaints received and disposed of must also be available with the authority. The applicant had also asked for details of grants and financial assistance released by SAI to RSFI, year-wise, and records showing how complaints were dealt with. On the issue of funding, SAI disclosed that it had sanctioned over Rs 53 lakh to the federation between 2019-20 and 2021-22, but declined to provide further information, stating that it was not required to ''create information'' or draw inferences beyond what was available on record. The CIC directed SAI to re-examine the RTI application and furnish a revised, point-wise reply on action taken, complaint records and statistical information within four weeks, with a compliance report to be filed thereafter. It also noted that the public information officer was absent during the hearing and sought a written explanation for the lapse. In a connected case involving the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and RSFI, the Commission reiterated that furnishing information only at the stage of second appeal ''defeats the very spirit of the RTI Act'' and directed the federation to provide correct and legible annexures sought by the applicant.

