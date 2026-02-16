U.S. Endorses Orban's Leadership Amid April Election Challenge

President Donald Trump has pledged his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing the importance of Orban's leadership in serving U.S. national interests. This endorsement was highlighted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday in Budapest, amidst Orban's upcoming election campaign.

Rubio, speaking at a joint news conference with Orban, declared that U.S.-Hungary relations are entering a 'golden era' contingent upon Orban's continued role as prime minister. He stated, 'President Trump is deeply committed to your success because your success is our success.'

As Orban gears up for a crucial April election against the backdrop of a strengthening conservative movement in Europe, Rubio's visit underscores the administration's priority on Orban's leadership and its broader implications for the region.

