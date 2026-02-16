Twelve Achievers: A Perfect Score in JEE-Main 2026

Twelve candidates achieved the perfect score of 100 in the 2026 JEE-Main engineering entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) reported on Monday. Rajasthan leads with the highest number of top candidates.

This first edition of the critical exam saw participation from more than 13.04 lakh candidates. Among those achieving the top score, the candidates' origins span from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, to Telangana, notably all male.

According to officials, NTA scores represent normalized results across different exam shifts, rather than raw percentages, using a scale from 100 to 0. For enhanced exam integrity, NTA employed OTP-based Aadhaar E-KYC for candidate authentication during registration.

