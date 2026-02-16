Left Menu

Assam's Assembly Poll Preparations Under ECI Scrutiny

The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is in Assam to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. The team will engage with political leaders and officials to ensure readiness. Media interactions are scheduled at the end of their visit.

Updated: 16-02-2026 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has arrived in Assam for a three-day assessment of election preparations. This visit comes as the state gears up for its assembly elections slated for March-April.

During their stay, the team will meet with leaders of various political parties, central and state election authorities, district election officers, and police superintendents. These discussions are part of their efforts to ensure a smooth election process.

The commission's visit will conclude with media briefings in which they will outline their observations and recommendations, aligning with their mandate to uphold electoral integrity. The current Assam Assembly's term concludes on May 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

