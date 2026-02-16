NCR's Stern Stand Against Stubble Burning: A Future Without Smoke

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken decisive action to curb wheat stubble burning in the 2026 harvesting season across NCR and adjoining areas. Directions have been issued to Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for coordinated and timely implementation of state action plans.

Key measures outlined by CAQM include comprehensive mapping of farms and assigning specific nodal officers to groups of farmers, ensuring all are covered. Prominently, CRM machines must be made available rent-free to small and marginal farmers through CHCs, especially during peak harvesting, facilitated by a mobile app.

To combat agricultural residue burning, states are advised to establish a reliable supply chain for wheat straw, enabling its usage ex-situ. Monitoring efforts will be bolstered by the formation of Parali Protection Forces at district or block levels, integrating police and various department officers to guard against stubble burning incidents.