MP Jothimani Denounces Alleged Defamatory Remarks

In a recent development, Congress MP Jothimani has raised serious allegations against a BJP Karur district office bearer, accusing him of making derogatory and obscene remarks about her. This incident spotlights ongoing tensions between the political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Jothimani expressed her outrage, stating that the BJP's use of offensive language against women is a deliberate political tactic. She publicly condemned Karur district president Senthil Nathan for his remarks and highlighted the party's ideology of political intimidation.

The MP has shared a video clip of a BJP protest in Karur, dated February 10, on her social media platform 'X,' mobilizing public attention. A formal complaint has been filed with the authorities against Nathan, reflecting the escalating conflict between the BJP, DMK, and Congress in the region.

