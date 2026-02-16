Maharashtra Congress Leader's Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal faces backlash for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan. The BJP accuses him of diverting focus from crucial issues, while the Shiv Sena condemns the comparison. An FIR was lodged against Sapkal, and clashes erupted between BJP and Congress supporters.
Harshwardhan Sapkal, president of Maharashtra's Congress party, is under scrutiny after equating historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. The BJP claims this is a deflection from pertinent issues. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has criticized the comparison as inflammatory.
Sapkal defended himself amid controversy, stating his remarks were distorted to instigate unrest in Maharashtra. As tensions escalated, an FIR was filed against him, while the state witnessed clashes between BJP and Congress supporters resulting in multiple injuries.
The dispute intensified with a sharp response from Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizing that Shivaji Maharaj's legacy should not be tarnished. Sapkal remains resolute, asserting that his intentions are misrepresented for political gains.
