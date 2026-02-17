Left Menu

Tarique Rahman: New Era for Bangladesh Amid Political Transition

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh. His appointment follows BNP's sweeping election victory after a turbulent political phase. The government now faces challenges including political stability, economic recovery, and governance reforms.

Updated: 17-02-2026 18:43 IST
Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman has ascended to the position of Prime Minister in Bangladesh, following a decisive parliamentary win by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). A watershed moment in the nation's politics, this marks Rahman's return to the political forefront after years in exile.

The BNP victory ends a tumultuous political period that saw the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. President Mohammed Shahabuddin officiated Rahman's swearing-in ceremony at the South Plaza of the national parliament. The government, a blend of established BNP leaders and new technocrats, aims to tackle urgent issues including political stability and economic revitalization.

Notably absent was the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, opting to boycott the event over disagreements regarding constitutional reforms. Rahman's immediate political agenda includes crucial economic recovery measures and maintaining law and order, reinforcing his call for peace and restraint in the country.

