Congress Leadership Keeps Tight Rein on Power-Sharing Speculations

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai emphasized the Congress high command's stance against public discussions on power-sharing with the DMK. Amid persistent demands from party MP Manickam Tagore, Selvaperunthagai reiterated the party's directive to refrain from public commentary, underscoring unity among Congress leaders.

Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:33 IST
Congress Leadership Keeps Tight Rein on Power-Sharing Speculations
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, K Selvaperunthagai, has reiterated the Congress high command's instruction for party members to avoid public comments about power-sharing with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In a pointed response to MP Manickam Tagore's insistence on seeking a share in power with the DMK, Selvaperunthagai underscored the importance of adhering to the directives from top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Selvaperunthagai affirmed that there were internal discussions about political scenarios in Tamil Nadu, assuring the high command was well-informed and would decide on necessary steps while maintaining party solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

