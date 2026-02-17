Congress Leadership Keeps Tight Rein on Power-Sharing Speculations
TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai emphasized the Congress high command's stance against public discussions on power-sharing with the DMK. Amid persistent demands from party MP Manickam Tagore, Selvaperunthagai reiterated the party's directive to refrain from public commentary, underscoring unity among Congress leaders.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, K Selvaperunthagai, has reiterated the Congress high command's instruction for party members to avoid public comments about power-sharing with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
In a pointed response to MP Manickam Tagore's insistence on seeking a share in power with the DMK, Selvaperunthagai underscored the importance of adhering to the directives from top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
Selvaperunthagai affirmed that there were internal discussions about political scenarios in Tamil Nadu, assuring the high command was well-informed and would decide on necessary steps while maintaining party solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Unity or Discord? Power-Sharing Tensions in Tamil Nadu
Fiscal Turmoil: Tamil Nadu's Financial Challenges Under Union Policies
Breaking Down Tamil Nadu's 2026–27 Interim Budget: Every Rupee Counts
AIADMK Criticizes Deceptive Tamil Nadu Interim Budget
Karnataka High Court Quashes BJP's Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi