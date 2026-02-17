Congress Leadership Keeps Tight Rein on Power-Sharing Speculations

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, K Selvaperunthagai, has reiterated the Congress high command's instruction for party members to avoid public comments about power-sharing with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In a pointed response to MP Manickam Tagore's insistence on seeking a share in power with the DMK, Selvaperunthagai underscored the importance of adhering to the directives from top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Selvaperunthagai affirmed that there were internal discussions about political scenarios in Tamil Nadu, assuring the high command was well-informed and would decide on necessary steps while maintaining party solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)