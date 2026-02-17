Bhupen Borah's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP
Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the BJP on February 22. This decision comes after a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite Congress leaders trying to persuade him to remain with the party. Borah's departure signifies internal challenges within Congress.
In a significant political development, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is poised to switch allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The announcement followed a meeting at Borah's residence in Guwahati, underlining a notable shift in Assam's political landscape. Borah's decision comes in the wake of his resignation from Congress, a move that the Congress leadership has unsuccessfully attempted to reverse.
Chief Minister Sarma, after meeting with Borah, indicated that state BJP chief Dilip Saikia will finalize the terms of Borah's induction into the BJP. The CM criticized Congress for not addressing issues instigating Borah's departure after 32 years of service.
