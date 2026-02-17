Left Menu

Bhupen Borah's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the BJP on February 22. This decision comes after a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite Congress leaders trying to persuade him to remain with the party. Borah's departure signifies internal challenges within Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:36 IST
Bhupen Borah's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP
Bhupen Borah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is poised to switch allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The announcement followed a meeting at Borah's residence in Guwahati, underlining a notable shift in Assam's political landscape. Borah's decision comes in the wake of his resignation from Congress, a move that the Congress leadership has unsuccessfully attempted to reverse.

Chief Minister Sarma, after meeting with Borah, indicated that state BJP chief Dilip Saikia will finalize the terms of Borah's induction into the BJP. The CM criticized Congress for not addressing issues instigating Borah's departure after 32 years of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
2
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
3
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
4
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026