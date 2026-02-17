Imran Khan's Health Crisis Spurs Political and Social Uproar

Pakistan's political climate intensifies as the opposition alliance continues its sit-in protest in Islamabad, demanding immediate medical attention for jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protest, supported by Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), highlights alleged negligence concerning Khan's deteriorating health conditions in custody.

PTI claims Khan has suffered significant vision loss due to inadequate medical facilities, while the government refutes these allegations, citing medical reports indicating improvements. Despite this, the opposition remains firm in its demand for Khan's transfer to a private hospital for specialized care.

The issue has sparked a global response, with prominent international figures joining calls for Khan's humane treatment. The tensions further underscore the fragile state of law and governance in Pakistan, as political dynamics intertwine with health and human rights concerns.

