Union Minister Reddy Criticizes Gandhis Over Great Nicobar Project Opposition

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for attempting to derail the Great Nicobar mega project. The National Green Tribunal upheld the project's environmental clearance, dismissing objections as the tribunal emphasized its strategic importance and required continued compliance with environmental safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:26 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, has voiced strong criticism against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for their opposition to the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project. In a social media post, Reddy accused the Gandhis of spreading disinformation to thwart the project's progress.

On the social platform X, Reddy alleged that under international pressure, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been actively working against the Rs. 80,000 crore project. He pointed out that Sonia Gandhi's recent Op-Ed criticizing the project was filled with inaccuracies, and highlighted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has now reaffirmed its environmental clearance.

The NGT, in its comprehensive judgement, observed that necessary environmental safeguards are in place, paving the way for the project's continuation. The Tribunal confirmed that no violations of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notification were found and emphasized the project's strategic and economic significance for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

