Left Menu

Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Bangladesh PM, Promises Unity Amid Uncertainty

Tarique Rahman has been sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister after 18 months of turmoil under an interim government. Major political shifts followed, including the BNP's decisive electoral win. Rahman calls for national unity amidst fragile economic and governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:37 IST
Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Bangladesh PM, Promises Unity Amid Uncertainty
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Tuesday, BNP leader Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad. This marks a fresh chapter for the nation following 18 months of political instability under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The ceremony saw notable presence, including India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other regional leaders. Rahman takes the office pledging to fulfill his duties while navigating a country facing economic challenges and division.

Rahman, succeeding Yunus, focuses on national unity and prosperity. In a bold electoral turnaround, the BNP secured 209 out of 297 seats, signaling a shift from the Awami League's rule. The new government now braces for economic recovery and enhanced governance.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026