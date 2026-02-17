Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Bangladesh PM, Promises Unity Amid Uncertainty

On Tuesday, BNP leader Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad. This marks a fresh chapter for the nation following 18 months of political instability under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The ceremony saw notable presence, including India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other regional leaders. Rahman takes the office pledging to fulfill his duties while navigating a country facing economic challenges and division.

Rahman, succeeding Yunus, focuses on national unity and prosperity. In a bold electoral turnaround, the BNP secured 209 out of 297 seats, signaling a shift from the Awami League's rule. The new government now braces for economic recovery and enhanced governance.