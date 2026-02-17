Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Bangladesh PM, Promises Unity Amid Uncertainty
Tarique Rahman has been sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister after 18 months of turmoil under an interim government. Major political shifts followed, including the BNP's decisive electoral win. Rahman calls for national unity amidst fragile economic and governance challenges.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
On Tuesday, BNP leader Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad. This marks a fresh chapter for the nation following 18 months of political instability under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
The ceremony saw notable presence, including India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other regional leaders. Rahman takes the office pledging to fulfill his duties while navigating a country facing economic challenges and division.
Rahman, succeeding Yunus, focuses on national unity and prosperity. In a bold electoral turnaround, the BNP secured 209 out of 297 seats, signaling a shift from the Awami League's rule. The new government now braces for economic recovery and enhanced governance.
ALSO READ
RSS Chief's Call for Unity: Empowering Hindu Society Amid Population Concerns
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Vigilance and Unity Among Hindus
Island Uproar: Unity Against Deemed University
Bhupen Borah's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP
PM Modi Invites New Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to India in Historic Political Shift