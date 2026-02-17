Island Uproar: Unity Against Deemed University

The Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University (JAFADU) is preparing to challenge the affiliation of government colleges to a deemed university framework in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This move comes after a well-supported island-wide protest against the proposal.

JAFADU, comprising over 100 organizations, has called off a general strike in favor of more strategic actions. Students will continue to express their dissent by attending classes wearing black badges and holding peaceful demonstrations in the afternoons.

Amid these protests, the administration has agreed to maintain the current affiliation for existing students until 2026. A JAFADU delegation plans to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)