RSS Chief's Call for Unity: Empowering Hindu Society Amid Population Concerns

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates strengthening Hindu society by urging vigilance, promoting growth of Hindu population, and addressing religious conversions. He emphasizes women's empowerment, social harmony, and warns against external threats to India's societal fabric, urging regular community meetings to foster unity and support weaker sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:08 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged the Hindu society to unite and empower itself, emphasizing the need to remain vigilant despite the absence of immediate threats. He suggested Hindu families consider increasing fertility rates by having at least three children, addressing concerns over a declining Hindu population.

Speaking at a social harmony meeting, Bhagwat raised alarms about religious conversions carried out through inducement or coercion. He pushed for efforts to bring back converted individuals to the Hindu fold and ensure their welfare. He also expressed concerns over infiltration, stressing that infiltrators should be identified and deported.

Bhagwat addressed societal roles, highlighting women's empowerment and the need for harmony and coordination. He urged adherence to UGC guidelines and emphasized India's potential to guide global solutions through its civilizational ethos. Prominent community representatives attended the meeting, reinforcing calls for unity and vigilance against external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

