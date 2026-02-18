Left Menu

Brevis Powers South Africa to Commanding Victory at T20 World Cup

South Africa clinched a six-wicket win over UAE in their final T20 World Cup group match, with Dewald Brevis impressing. Chasing 123, the Proteas finished in 13.1 overs. Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram also contributed significantly. Anrich Nortje excelled with the ball, restricting UAE to 122 for 6.

Updated: 18-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:47 IST
Dewald Brevis showcased his batting prowess with several massive sixes, propelling South Africa to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in their concluding group match of the T20 World Cup.

In response to UAE's 122 for 6, the Proteas easily reached the target in just 13.1 overs, thanks largely to contributions from Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton, who hit freely and supported the run chase effectively.

Anrich Nortje, making his tournament debut, was instrumental in containing the UAE's batting lineup, setting the stage for a crucial match against India in the upcoming Super Eights on Sunday.

