Pakistan's Strategic Shake-Up Against Namibia in T20 World Cup Clash

In a pivotal T20 World Cup match, Pakistan chose to bat first against Namibia after winning the toss. The team underwent strategic changes, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed with Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay, following their recent loss to India.

Colombo | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a crucial showdown at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan chose to bat first against Namibia on Wednesday after winning the toss. The team, looking to recover from Sunday's defeat to India, has made significant changes to its lineup.

Off-form pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed have been replaced by Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay. These strategic adjustments highlight Pakistan's intent to revitalize its performance in this important group match.

The starting eleven for Pakistan is led by captain Salman Agha, with the squad featuring prominent players like Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, indicating a focus on strengthening both batting and bowling capabilities against Namibia's challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

