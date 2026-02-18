Left Menu

AI Collaborations: Modi Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on India's AI initiatives and the tech giant's potential collaborations with Indian students and professionals. The meeting occurred during the India AI Impact Summit, which showcases global engagement in AI, featuring startups and international pavilions.

In a significant move towards boosting India's artificial intelligence efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc., on Wednesday. The discussions centered around India's ongoing AI projects and how Google can foster collaboration with Indian talents.

Pichai's visit to India is part of his participation in the India AI Impact Summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam. This prestigious event is drawing attention to the dynamic AI landscape in India, with over 600 startups and international stakeholders in attendance.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the opportunities for international collaboration in the AI sector during his previous visit to the summit expo, which also sees participation from global leaders, aiming to amplify India's AI ecosystem.

